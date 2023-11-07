Jordanian Military Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt from Syria

The Jordanian military has successfully intercepted a drone attempting to smuggle drugs into Jordan from Syria, according to a report from state news agency Petra. The drone was carrying crystal meth, and this incident highlights the concerning rise of the multi-billion-dollar drug trade in war-torn Syria.

Drug trafficking has become a lucrative business in Syria, with Jordan serving as a major transit route for narcotics destined for the oil-rich Gulf states. Captagon, a Syrian-produced amphetamine, is particularly popular among drug users in the region.

Although the Jordanian military has previously shot down drones from Syria carrying drugs or weapons, this is one of the first instances where crystal meth has been identified. The incident emphasizes the need for increased efforts to combat the growing smuggling problem.

Jordan has been in discussions with Syrian officials on ways to address this issue, but progress has been slow. Despite assurances from Damascus, the Jordanian government claims that there has been little action taken to curb the illicit trade. The lack of cooperation from Syrian authorities has added to the challenge of effectively tackling the drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

In a recent interview, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied his country’s involvement in the drug trade, asserting that Syria, like the Arab countries, shares a common interest in ending narcotics smuggling.

This interception by the Jordanian military serves as a reminder that the fight against drug trafficking requires greater cooperation and collaboration among countries in the region. Efforts to dismantle these networks should be intensified to protect the well-being of societies and safeguard regional security.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by Ros Russell