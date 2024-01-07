A Dire Warning: The Consequences of Prolonged Conflict in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has issued a stark warning to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the dire and far-reaching consequences if the ongoing war in Gaza continues. In a meeting on Sunday, the king stressed the urgent need to bring an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The king also emphasized the importance of a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on a two-state solution. Abdullah II made it clear that displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip or West Bank should not be considered, firmly aligning his stance with Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s rejection of such a proposal.

The meeting between Blinken and Abdullah II comes as the US administration faces mounting pressure to address the escalating tensions in the region. Blinken is on a weeklong diplomatic mission in the Middle East, aiming to de-escalate the situation and promote stability. The State Department has praised Jordan for its role in providing life-saving aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, while also affirming the US’s opposition to any forcible displacement of Palestinians and the need to protect them from settler violence.

Meanwhile, rising concerns within the Biden administration have led to a sense of urgency to prevent the outbreak of a second front involving Israel and the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah. In October, President Biden successfully dissuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching a preemptive strike on Hezbollah following Hamas’ surprise attack. However, the potential for further conflict remains as Hezbollah continues to pose a significant threat.

Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim group, is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and multiple countries worldwide. Recent exchanges of fire between Israeli and Hezbollah forces have heightened tensions, with the latter claiming responsibility for launching rockets into Israel. Israel estimates that Hezbollah possesses a significant arsenal of precision-guided missiles, making it a formidable military force compared to Hamas.

In the midst of this volatile situation, it is essential to address the main fact: the devastating toll the war has taken on both Israelis and Palestinians. Over 1,200 Israelis have lost their lives, while more than 240 people have been held hostage by Hamas, with some still in captivity. The Ministry of Health in Gaza claims that at least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict.

The urgency to achieve peace and end the suffering of innocent civilians is palpable. The international community, led by the US, must work tirelessly to facilitate a fair resolution that prioritizes the well-being and rights of all individuals involved. Failure to do so risks plunging the region into further turmoil, with far-reaching consequences that could impact not only the Middle East but also the global stage.