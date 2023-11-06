Israeli Actions in Gaza Heighten Regional Tensions, Says Jordanian Foreign Minister

Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, will urge U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to put pressure on Israel to end its ongoing military campaign in Gaza, highlighting concerns of war crimes and the potential for regional conflict. The escalating violence in the region has raised fears in Jordan, which hosts a significant Palestinian refugee population, that Israel may exploit the situation to force a mass expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank.

Safadi stressed the need for immediate action to halt Israel’s war on Gaza and called on the Israeli government to respect international law and cease its violations. Speaking to reporters before his departure for his second trip to the Middle East in less than a month, Blinken emphasized the importance of discussions on the future of Gaza, especially in the event that Hamas is defeated. The focus will also be on preventing the conflict from spreading further and jeopardizing regional stability.

The conflict not only poses a threat to regional peace but also has implications for world peace, warns Safadi. He highlights the urgent need to resolve the situation in Gaza in a just and comprehensive manner through negotiations that lead to a two-state solution. King Abdullah of Jordan echoes these sentiments, highlighting that a military and security approach will not achieve lasting peace. He emphasizes that the only viable path forward is through diplomatic negotiations.

The situation in Israel and Gaza serves as a reminder of the enduring tensions in the region and the urgent need for a sustainable resolution. The international community, including the United States, plays a critical role in facilitating dialogue and promoting peaceful solutions. It is essential to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards a just and lasting resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.