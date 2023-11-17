Jordan Refuses Energy and Water Exchange Deal with Israel, Citing Concerns over Gaza Conflict

Jordan has made the decision to not proceed with a planned agreement to provide energy to Israel in exchange for water. The top diplomat of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, stated that the country’s priority is to put an end to what they describe as “Israel’s barbarism in Gaza.” The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has further highlighted the complexities and sensitivities surrounding regional projects.

Jordan has longstanding diplomatic relations with Israel, dating back to a peace agreement signed in 1994. However, Safadi emphasized that the peace deal has not achieved its intended goal of establishing a two-state solution, with Israel failing to uphold its commitments. As a result, the agreement will remain on hold for the time being.

The focus for Jordan is now centered on addressing the “retaliatory barbarism carried out by Israel” in Gaza. Safadi strongly condemned Israel’s actions, stating that their aggression and crimes can no longer be justified as self-defense. He highlighted the loss of innocent civilian lives and attacks on hospitals, emphasizing that such actions cannot go unnoticed.

In response to the war in Gaza, Jordan took immediate action by recalling its ambassador to Israel. The country criticized Israel for causing an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” and expressed concerns over the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) being severely impacted due to a lack of fuel.

Safadi stressed that any discussions about the future of Gaza must only take place once the war has ceased. Engaging in such dialogues prematurely could potentially give Israel the impression that it can act without consequence. Safadi urged the international community to prioritize ending the war before engaging in any further negotiations.

Jordan, along with other Arab and Muslim countries, has consistently condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. The high number of casualties, including thousands of children, has further intensified the condemnation. Jordan joins the international call for an immediate halt to the hostilities and for Israel to be held accountable for its actions.

It is crucial to recognize the serious impact the conflict has had on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel’s restrictions on vital supplies such as water, food, and electricity have added to the already dire conditions faced by the people in the enclave. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, expressed concerns over the organization’s ability to continue its humanitarian work due to a lack of fuel.

While the planned energy and water exchange deal between Jordan and Israel has been halted, the focus now remains on finding a resolution to the Gaza conflict. Jordan continues to stand firm in its condemnation of Israel’s actions and advocates for an immediate end to the war for the sake of the innocent lives being affected.