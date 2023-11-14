Jordan Recalls Ambassador to Israel Amidst Gaza Crisis

In a bold move, Jordan has decided to recall its ambassador to Israel in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. The kingdom condemns Israel for what it deems an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” caused by its actions in the region.

Jordan’s foreign ministry released a statement, announcing the recall of its envoy to reflect the country’s strong condemnation of the Israeli war. It further emphasized that the ambassador would only return if Israel halted its aggression towards Gaza. In a reciprocal gesture, Jordan also demanded the recall of Israel’s ambassador to the kingdom.

The decision holds significant diplomatic implications. However, it is not expected to change the situation on the ground in Gaza, as stated by Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher from East Jerusalem.

This recent development strains the longstanding relationship between Jordan and Israel. The two countries have maintained a fragile peace agreement since 1994, which involved the return of occupied land to Jordan and the resolution of water disputes.

This is not the first time Jordan has taken such action. In 2019, the kingdom recalled its envoy to protest against the prolonged detention of two of its citizens without charges.

The war in Gaza, which has already claimed the lives of over 8,700 people, including more than 3,000 children, has sparked a severe regional backlash. Jordan, with its sizable Palestinian population of three million, has been particularly affected.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has been vocal in expressing concern about the situation. He warned of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions” and the potential for regional implications due to Israel’s brutal ground attacks on Gaza.

King Abdullah of Jordan has also voiced opposition to Israel’s actions, denouncing their attacks and blockade on the densely populated Palestinian area. Queen Rania echoed these sentiments, criticizing the world’s inaction and lack of call for a ceasefire.

This latest move by Jordan follows mass protests and calls for an end to the peace treaty with Israel. The frustration towards Israel has been escalating, exacerbated by inflammatory comments made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich earlier this year.

Despite previous parliamentary recommendations for the expulsion of Israel’s ambassador to Jordan, no official action was taken. However, the mounting discontent within Jordanian society may further strain the relationship between the two countries.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, the recall of Jordan’s ambassador serves as a powerful statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a demand for an end to the humanitarian crisis.

