Arab Troops Maintain Distance from Gaza as Security Architecture is Debated

New Article: Arab Troops Decline Involvement in Policing Gaza to Avoid Being Seen as Enemy

The question of whether troops from regional Arab countries would be utilized to police Gaza after the war has been addressed by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. He stated unequivocally that no Arab troops would be deployed in Gaza as this would not be received favorably by the Palestinians. Safadi made this declaration during a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

The issue of who would control Gaza has been a contentious one. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on Israel maintaining security control indefinitely to prevent the resurgence of Hamas, the Biden administration believes that Israel should only retain control temporarily until a security architecture can be established. Safadi clarified that the Arab armies would not participate in any plan to police Gaza in order to avoid being perceived as an enemy by the Palestinians.

Safadi expressed concerns about the implications of stationing Arab troops in Gaza, suggesting that it would send a message to Israel that they have the freedom to destroy the enclave without repercussions. He added that the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza needs to end for the sake of the Palestinians, Israel, and the entire region. Safadi highlighted the urgency of stopping the war immediately.

The international community has called for a ceasefire in light of Hamas’ claims that over 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in war-related violence in Gaza. The war was ignited by Hamas’ killing of over 1,200 people and its seizure of more than 239 hostages when it infiltrated southern Israel on October 7.

Safadi rejected the notion that the destruction of Hamas is a feasible goal. He emphasized that Hamas is an idea that cannot be eliminated through bombing, but rather through convincing them that they have a future. He stressed that the conflict created Hamas and their existence is a consequence of the occupation that denies Palestinians their rights. Safadi denounced attempts to compare Hamas to ISIS, stating that Hamas emerged due to the absence of a political solution and the denial of a two-state resolution.

Moving forward, Safadi emphasized the importance of ending the war and establishing a two-state solution that unites the West Bank and Gaza. He emphasized that Israel’s security is intertwined with the security of the Palestinians and the entire region. Safadi firmly stated that without peace and two states between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, the cycle of conflict will persist.

