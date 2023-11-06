Israeli Authorities Condemn Acts of Religious Intolerance in Jerusalem

Israeli authorities have strongly denounced recent incidents of religious intolerance in Jerusalem, expressing their commitment to promoting peace and coexistence among different faith communities. The Jordanian foreign ministry also voiced its concern over the ongoing violations against Muslim holy sites in the city. While no organized or governmental effort against Christian worshipers has been reported, leaders of the Christian clergy in the Old City describe a deteriorating atmosphere of harassment and increasing fear of violence.

In response to the footage showing ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting at Christian worshipers, Israeli police have taken decisive action. During a march in the Old City, five individuals were arrested for spitting on Christian worshipers, including one who was identified based on the social media video that circulated earlier. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai condemned these acts, stating that any expression of hate based on religious background stains the unity and special holiday atmosphere of the country.

Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, have emphasized their condemnation of these despicable acts and their commitment to equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom for all people, regardless of their faith. The United States, through a statement from the State Department, also expressed unequivocal condemnation of the acts of religious intolerance.

While Israeli officials often portray a picture of safe coexistence, Jerusalem’s Christian leaders highlight the challenges they face. They describe a growing atmosphere of harassment, apathy from authorities, and a rising fear that incidents of spitting and vandalism could escalate into more serious violence against individuals.

It is essential for all parties involved to address these issues seriously and take steps to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities in Jerusalem. By fostering a culture of respect and understanding, we can create an environment where people of different faiths can peacefully coexist and worship without fear of discrimination or harm.