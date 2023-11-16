Jordan Cancels Biden Summit Following Tragic Incident in Gaza

Jordan has announced the cancellation of a summit that was set to take place in Amman with United States President Joe Biden, along with the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders, to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza. The decision comes after a devastating incident at a Gaza hospital where hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives.

In light of the tragic events, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that the meeting will be rescheduled for a time when all parties involved can come to an agreement to end the violence and “massacres against Palestinians.” The blame for the dire situation was placed on Israel and its military campaign, which has pushed the region to the brink.

Originally, President Biden was planning to visit both Israel and Jordan, with scheduled meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. However, the revised plan now only includes a visit to Israel, with the Jordan leg of the trip being postponed.

King Abdullah of Jordan, who would have hosted the four-way summit, expressed his profound disappointment in Israel, holding it responsible for the blast at the Gaza hospital that claimed the lives of around 500 Palestinians. He called it a “shame on humanity” and urged Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Gaza.

While Palestinian officials attribute the explosion to an Israeli air raid, Israeli officials contend that it occurred due to a misfired rocket launched by a Palestinian armed group. The veracity of these claims remains unverified by independent sources.

King Abdullah also criticized Israel for its response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, viewing it as an excessive use of force and collective punishment against Palestinian civilians.

The cancellation of the summit reflects the escalating volatility in the region, which will undoubtedly test the extent of US influence as President Biden visits Israel. Not meeting with President Abbas or any Palestinian official during his trip could potentially undermine Biden’s diplomatic message and draw criticism domestically and internationally.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, openly criticized Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict following the hospital blast. Tlaib, who had previously been cautious in her critique of Biden, took to social media to express her disapproval, stating that the refusal to facilitate a ceasefire and de-escalate the situation has opened the eyes of many Palestinian and Muslim Americans.

Additionally, a coalition of more than 70 religious and activist groups, led by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called on President Biden to actively demand a ceasefire in Gaza during his visit, emphasizing the urgent need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

