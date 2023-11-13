Jordan Calls on US to Deploy Patriot Defense System Amid Rising Tensions in the Region

Jordan has requested the assistance of the United States in deploying its Patriot missile defense system to enhance the country’s border security amidst growing concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The request was made in response to the increasing threat posed by drones on multiple fronts.

Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyari, an army spokesperson for Jordan, emphasized the urgent need to bolster their defense system against potential aerial attacks. He dismissed rumors circulating on social media about US military bases in Jordan being used to transport military equipment to Israel.

The Pentagon has been taking measures to strengthen air defenses in the region to safeguard US forces. Israel, on the other hand, has reportedly agreed to delay certain aspects of its ground operation in Gaza until the Patriot missile defense systems are in place.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated after Hamas carried out a massacre on October 7. Approximately 2,500 terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza through various means, launching deadly attacks and taking hostages. This violent incursion resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, including innocent children, senior citizens, and entire families.

In response to the threat, the destroyer USS Carney successfully intercepted four land-attack cruise missiles launched from Yemen, which were potentially aimed at Israel. As a result, multiple Patriot missile defense system battalions and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system are being deployed to the Middle East, while the Eisenhower strike group is being repositioned to the US Central Command area of responsibility.

This strategic shift enables the Navy to have a carrier strike group near Israel’s coast, ready to defend both US forces and Israel from potential attacks originating from the Red Sea or the Gulf of Oman.

Furthermore, protests were held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with participants demanding the annulment of Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel. Demonstrators displayed images of US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of being “accomplices in crime.” Similar protests took place in other cities in Jordan, highlighting the strong public sentiment against the peace treaty.

While Hamas claims that more than 8,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing conflict, these figures cannot be independently verified. The exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage caused by the IDF’s operations remains uncertain.

FAQs:

1. What is the Patriot missile defense system?

The Patriot missile defense system is an advanced air defense system developed by the United States. It is designed to intercept and destroy incoming threats, such as missiles and aircraft, to protect military installations and civilian populations.

2. What is the Israel-Hamas conflict about?

The Israel-Hamas conflict involves ongoing tensions and clashes between Israel and Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip. The conflict is rooted in complex political, territorial, and ideological issues, with both sides resorting to military actions to assert their interests and agendas.

3. Why is Jordan requesting the deployment of the Patriot defense system?

Jordan is seeking assistance from the United States to deploy the Patriot missile defense system in order to enhance its border defenses. The increased threat posed by drones necessitates improved air defenses to protect the country’s security and sovereignty.

