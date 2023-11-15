Jon Voight Criticizes Daughter Angelina Jolie’s Stance on Israel Hamas Conflict

Angelina Jolie’s viewpoint on the Israel Hamas war has faced criticism from her estranged father, Jon Voight. Voight has accused his daughter of spreading misinformation about the conflict on social media.

In recent weeks, Jolie has been vocal about the need for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. However, her statements have not been well-received by her father. Voight believes that Jolie is disseminating falsehoods about the war.

Jolie’s Instagram post on the 28th of October expressed her condemnation for the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on the 7th of October. She highlighted the loss of civilian lives caused by the conflict, emphasizing that the people in Gaza had nowhere to seek safety. The Palestinian health ministry reported that airstrikes following the attack led to the deaths of approximately 10,000 civilians, including 4,000 children.

On the 2nd of November, Jolie made another Instagram post accusing Israel of deliberately bombing a trapped population and denying them essential resources. She criticized world leaders for failing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and prevent further suffering.

In response to his daughter’s statements, Voight posted a three-minute video expressing his disappointment in her views on the conflict. Voight asserted that the Israeli army has the duty to protect its people and land. He argued that the conflict is a matter of justice for the holy land and the Jewish people.

Voight emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that it is not a civil matter. He criticized those who point fingers at Israel, urging them to introspect and question their own understanding of the truth.

Jolie, who resigned as a UNHCR ambassador last year, has yet to respond to her father’s remarks. Other celebrities, including Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, and Amy Schumer, have expressed their support for Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Israel Hamas war?

A: The Israel Hamas war refers to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Q: What is a ceasefire?

A: A ceasefire is a temporary cessation of hostilities agreed upon by conflicting parties.

Q: Who is Jon Voight?

A: Jon Voight is an American actor and father to Angelina Jolie.

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an American actress known for her humanitarian work and film career.

Q: What is the UNHCR?

A: The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) is a United Nations agency responsible for protecting and assisting refugees worldwide.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian extremist organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by some countries.