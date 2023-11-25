New Title: The Heroic Efforts to Safely Transfer Critical Patients Amidst Conflict in Gaza

In a daring display of cooperation and resilience, a joint mission led by the United Nations (UN) and the Palestine Red Crescent Society successfully evacuated 151 patients, relatives, and healthcare workers from the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. This mission, which took place on November 22, was the third of its kind in less than a week.

Despite the ongoing intense fighting and shelling near the hospital, the team managed to transfer 73 severely ill or injured patients, including dialysis patients, individuals with serious spinal injuries, and those with severe chronic conditions. The convoy consisted of 14 ambulances and two buses, equipped and manned by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Undeniably, this evacuation operation was high-risk. The team encountered numerous challenges, including a six-hour security checkpoint where the patients and personnel were scrutinized by the Israeli Defense Force. It is worth noting that this screening process caused significant delays, resulting in the deteriorating health conditions of some patients.

After enduring this grueling journey, the patients finally arrived at their destination late at night. Most of them were transferred to the European Gaza Hospital, while the dialysis patients found their new home at Al Najjar Hospital, both situated in the southern region of Gaza.

Although this mission has provided much-needed relief to the evacuated individuals, our concern remains for the estimated 100 patients and health workers who still remain at Al-Shifa Hospital. Limited time spent within the hospital made it difficult to ascertain the exact number of individuals left behind and their current status.

We have received information that two of the six detained health workers have been released. However, the fate of the remaining four, including the hospital director, remains unknown. It is our steadfast appeal that their legal and human rights be strictly adhered to during their detainment.

The evacuations from Al-Shifa Hospital, as well as other medical facilities, were prompted by urgent requests from health authorities, health workers, and patients themselves. Unfortunately, due to severe shortages of water, fuel, medical supplies, food, and staff, combined with recent military activities, Al-Shifa Hospital can no longer function effectively.

In an effort to further assess medical priorities, WHO and its partners conducted a mission to Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza on November 21. Al-Ahli serves as one of the few operational hospitals in the north and requires immediate and consistent resupply of fuel, water, food, and medical provisions to ensure uninterrupted care. As a result of the assessment mission, 22 patients and 19 companions were safely transferred to the European Gaza Hospital.

WHO urges all relevant authorities to prioritize the safe execution of medical evacuations, in accordance with agreed-upon procedures, without jeopardizing the lives of patients. Ultimately, the responsibility for ensuring safety, security, and evacuation decisions lies with the pertinent authorities.

