New Hope for Venezuela: A Path Towards Democracy and Stability

In a significant development, key representatives from the international community have expressed their support for a Venezuelan-led political agreement that was reached in Barbados. This agreement marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive dialogue process and ultimately restore democracy in Venezuela.

The primary objective of the agreement is to pave the way for fair and competitive elections, as well as to restore economic stability and security. The international community emphasizes the importance of a peaceful negotiated outcome that will contribute to the resolution of the Venezuelan crisis.

One core aspect of this joint statement is the unequivocal call for the unconditional release of all individuals who are unjustly detained. Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on the need for independence within the electoral process and judicial institutions, as well as the safeguarding of freedom of expression and other fundamental rights.

Recognizing the severity of the humanitarian crisis, the international community is committed to collaborating with international partners to address the urgent needs of all Venezuelans both within and outside the country. Efforts will be made to alleviate the suffering and bring relief to those impacted by this crisis.

The international community extends its gratitude to Barbados for hosting the negotiations and to Norway for its instrumental role in facilitating the dialogue. Their commitment and support have been invaluable in bringing together relevant stakeholders and fostering an environment conducive to constructive negotiations.

