Today, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America have come together to issue a joint statement reaffirming their unwavering support for the State of Israel. They unequivocally condemn the actions of Hamas, labeling them as acts of terrorism that are both unjustifiable and illegitimate. This stance is rooted in the belief that there can never be any justification for terrorism.

In recent days, the world has witnessed the horror unleashed by Hamas terrorists. Families have been ruthlessly massacred in their own homes, innocent young people enjoying a music festival have been slaughtered, and elderly women, children, and entire families have been kidnapped and held hostage. These atrocious acts of violence have prompted these nations to stand firmly with Israel, offering their support in defending against such heinous acts.

It is crucial to note that this is not a moment for opportunistic parties to exploit these attacks for personal gain. While it is important to recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and advocate for justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians, it is imperative to acknowledge that Hamas does not represent these aspirations. Instead, the group brings only terror and bloodshed, offering nothing beneficial for the Palestinian people.

In the days to come, these nations will stand united and coordinated, supporting Israel as allies and friends. Their collective goal is to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself and to lay the groundwork for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.

FAQ

What countries are included in the joint statement?

The joint statement includes leaders from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

What is the main message of the joint statement?

The main message is a reaffirmation of support for Israel and a strong condemnation of Hamas, labeling its actions as terrorism that cannot be justified.

What acts of violence prompted this joint statement?

The recent acts of violence committed by Hamas include the massacre of families, the slaughter of young festival-goers, and the kidnapping of women, children, and entire families who are currently being held as hostages.

What is the position on the aspirations of the Palestinian people?

The joint statement acknowledges the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and advocates for equal measures of justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Who does Hamas represent?

The joint statement makes it clear that Hamas does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people and instead brings only terror and bloodshed.