The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has recently designated Riad Salameh, the former governor of Lebanon’s central bank, for his involvement in an international corruption scheme. Salameh, along with his close associates, has been accused of using his position of power to enrich himself and his associates through illicit means.

Salameh’s actions have contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon, as he allegedly funneled hundreds of millions of dollars through layered shell companies to invest in European real estate. This corrupt activity not only undermined Lebanon’s democratic processes but also perpetuated the perception that the country’s elites are above the law.

The U.S. government, in coordination with the United Kingdom and Canada, has taken this action to send a strong message that Lebanon should be governed for the benefit of its people, rather than for the personal wealth and ambition of its elite. By imposing sanctions on Salameh and his associates, the United States aims to hold them accountable for their actions and support efforts to counter corruption and implement economic reforms in Lebanon.

These coordinated sanctions align with ongoing investigations by Lebanese and European law enforcement agencies into Salameh and his close associates. The OFAC’s designation of Salameh and individuals involved in his corrupt schemes is in accordance with Executive Order (E.O.) 13441, which authorizes sanctions against individuals who undermine Lebanon’s democratic processes or contribute to the breakdown of the rule of law.

It is important to note that the sanctions do not extend to the Banque du Liban (BdL) or its U.S. correspondent bank relationships. The U.S. government will continue to collaborate with public and private sector entities to support efforts in countering corruption and implementing economic reforms in Lebanon.

Salameh’s involvement in unlawful self-enrichment schemes, with the assistance of his family members and associates, has become evident through international efforts to promote corporate transparency. One scheme involved using a shell company owned by Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, to divert millions of dollars from transactions involving the BdL. These funds were then moved to bank accounts in their own names or the names of other shell companies.

Notably, Salameh’s primary assistant, Marianne Hoayek, also played a role in this venture by transferring hundreds of millions of dollars from her personal bank account to those of Salameh and Raja. The diverted funds were frequently transferred to property management companies in various European countries, registered in the names of Salameh’s son and former partner.

Salameh also used shell companies and trusts to hide his identity and engage in conflicts of interest, such as purchasing shares in a company where his son worked as an investment advisor. This conduct not only raises concerns about conflicts of interest but also likely violates Lebanese law prohibiting BdL employees from profiting from other private businesses.

The designation of Salameh and his associates under E.O. 13441 means that all property and interests in property belonging to them in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Any entities owned, directly or indirectly, by these designated individuals are also subject to blocking.

It is crucial to acknowledge that this action does not apply to the Banque du Liban itself, and its assets should not be considered blocked as a result of this designation.

