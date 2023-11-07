Powerful Talent Agency Founder Found Credibly Guilty of Sexual Assault, Calls for Justice Emerge

A recent investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the late founder of a prominent talent agency for boy bands has found the allegations to be credible. The investigation, which spanned three months and involved interviews with 23 victims, concluded that Johnny Kitagawa sexually assaulted and abused boys dating back to the 1950s, impacting at least several hundred individuals.

As a result of the investigation, the team has called for compensation to be provided to the victims and the resignation of Julie Keiko Fujishima, the current chief executive of Johnny & Associates. The team also insists that the company apologize, improve its compliance measures, and educate its staff on human rights. While Kitagawa passed away in 2019 without facing charges, the panel believes that the company’s cover-up allowed the abuse to persist for an extended period of time.

This case sheds light on Japan’s insufficient awareness and understanding of sexual assault, harassment, and human rights. The prevalent public opinion in Japan often lacks sympathy towards those who have fallen victim to sexual predators, making it even more challenging for survivors to come forward. Consequently, only a dozen men recently shared their abuse experiences at Johnny’s, and more people are expected to follow suit.

In response to the allegations, Fujishima has issued a brief online video expressing her regret and concern. However, it remains uncertain whether she will step down as the chief executive. The company has also released a statement reiterating their earlier apology and committing to hold a news conference after reviewing the investigative team’s report.

The silence surrounding the abuse allegations at Johnny’s within Japan’s mainstream media is particularly troubling. Although rumors and tell-all books have circulated over the years, the issue largely remained undisclosed. It was not until a special segment by BBC News and the intervention of the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights that serious questions started to emerge, accusing the Japanese mainstream media of engaging in a cover-up.

As these calls for justice grow louder, it is crucial for more individuals to come forward and share their experiences. The report assures potential survivors that their privacy will be protected and that they will not be required to provide material evidence of the sexual attacks. Those who have already spoken out have highlighted the deeply traumatizing impact of the abuse, the difficulty of sharing their experiences even with loved ones, and the enduring effects of flashbacks and depression.

It is only through continued efforts to hold accountable powerful individuals and institutions that progress can be made in creating a safer and more compassionate society for all.