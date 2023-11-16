New Leadership and Accountability Urged at Prominent J-Pop Talent Agency

By [Author Name]

In light of recent investigations, calls are being made for a change in leadership at one of Japan’s most influential talent agencies, Johnny and Associates, which has been accused of enabling sexual abuse within the J-pop industry. The agency’s president and CEO, Julie Keiko Fujishima, who is also the niece of the late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, has been urged to resign, and the agency has been instructed to compensate the victims for the abuse they endured.

Johnny Kitagawa was a prominent figure in Japan’s entertainment industry, known for his role in creating and managing popular boy bands. However, allegations of sexual exploitation have long plagued his career. Despite some of these allegations being proven in court, Kitagawa never faced criminal charges and continued to recruit and train teenage boys until his death four years ago.

The independent investigators appointed by Johnny and Associates to examine the abuse allegations concluded that family management within the agency was a significant factor contributing to the ongoing abuse. They emphasized the need for a change in leadership, highlighting that removing Julie Keiko Fujishima from her position as president and CEO would facilitate the necessary restructuring of the agency’s governance.

An earlier report published by the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights further supports the findings of the investigations, revealing that Kitagawa had molested countless boys throughout his career, taking advantage of the permissive working environment within the Japanese entertainment industry.

The BBC documentary released in March shed light on the experiences of several teenage victims who had worked for Kitagawa’s agency, prompting additional individuals to come forward with similar stories. The victims, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s response to their allegations, insisting that more needs to be done to address the harm they endured.

Amidst these developments, questions have arisen regarding accountability and the agency’s commitment to protecting its artists. It remains to be seen how Johnny and Associates will respond to the recommendations put forth by the investigators, and whether they will take meaningful steps towards acknowledging and rectifying the abuse enabled under Kitagawa’s leadership.

