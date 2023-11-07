Sexual Assault Investigation Exposes Dark History of Boy Band Talent Agency

A recent investigation into sexual assault allegations against the late founder of a prominent talent agency for boy bands has unearthed a shocking history of abuse. The three-month probe concluded that Johnny Kitagawa, the founder of Johnny & Associates, was responsible for sexually assaulting and abusing boys as far back as the 1950s, victimizing at least several hundred individuals. The team conducting the investigation deemed the allegations credible and called for compensation for the victims as well as the resignation of the current chief executive, Julie Keiko Fujishima.

Rather than quote the investigative team, it is evident that the company’s cover-up enabled the sexual abuse to persist unchecked for an extensive period. The team highlighted missed opportunities for intervention and emphasized the urgent need for Johnny & Associates to apologize, strengthen compliance measures, and educate its members on human rights.

The public outcry surrounding this case sheds light on Japan’s concerning lack of awareness when it comes to rape, sexual harassment, and human rights. Victims who have come forward have faced unsympathetic public opinion, revealing a societal reluctance to acknowledge and address these issues. The report indicates that more individuals are expected to share their experiences, further exposing the scope of the abuse.

Julie Keiko Fujishima’s response to the allegations has been limited to a brief online video expressing “disappointment and worries” regarding the case. Speculation remains as to whether she will step down from her position. The company, on the other hand, has expressed remorse and has promised to hold a news conference following a thorough review of the investigative team’s report.

Japan’s mainstream media has remained largely silent on the issue, despite rumors and tell-all books circulating about the abuse at Johnny’s over the years. However, significant attention was drawn to the case after a special segment by BBC News featured several individuals claiming to be victims of Kitagawa. The revelations gained further momentum when the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights called on the Japanese government to take action and accused the mainstream media of participating in a cover-up.

According to the report, Kitagawa would invite young singers and dancers, many of them minors, to stay at his luxurious home. When he instructed them to go to bed early, it was an understood signal for their victimization. The boys, aged 14 or 15 at the time, were raped by Kitagawa and given monetary compensation afterward. Fearing repercussions, the victims complied with his demands.

In light of these revelations, the report encourages more victims to come forward, assuring them that their privacy will be protected and no material evidence of the attacks will be required. Those who have already come forward have experienced severe trauma, often unable to confide in even their own families and suffering from lasting effects such as flashbacks and depression.

The investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Johnny Kitagawa has raised critical questions about the entertainment industry’s culture and Japan’s awareness of sexual abuse. It is imperative that the revelations from this investigation serve as a catalyst for change and that the victims receive the support and justice they deserve.