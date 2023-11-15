John Oliver’s Exuberant Campaign Shakes Up New Zealand’s Bird of the Century Contest

New Zealand’s conservation group, Forest and Bird, had meticulously planned their 100th anniversary celebration, which included the annual Bird of the Year competition. However, they were unprepared for the unexpected impact of John Oliver’s enthusiastic campaign for the Pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe. Oliver’s involvement, prompted by a voting loophole he discovered, rallied his viewers to support this peculiar-looking bird.

Oliver took his campaign to a global scale, plastering billboards in various countries, including India, Tokyo, Brazil, the U.K., France, and even a small town in Wisconsin. By highlighting the voting process’s inclusive nature, which allowed anyone with a valid email address to vote, Oliver playfully referred to it as “America interfering in foreign elections.”

Despite the campaign’s momentum, local campaign managers were less enthused about Oliver’s intervention. Michael Burton-Smith, campaign manager for the Matuhituhi bird, expressed concern about the impact on the integrity of the contest. Jamie Martin, campaign manager for Hoiho, also criticized the Pūteketeke campaign, arguing that the bird could be found in Australia as well. Oliver even faced accusations of bird animosity from Erin Reilly of Save the Kiwi.

In response, Oliver vehemently defended himself, emphasizing his love for birds. He playfully mocked the appearance of the Pūteketeke, comparing it to a hairy testicle or a rat with a toothpick. He also pointed out his own bird-themed antics, such as dressing up as a bird during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Forest and Bird now find themselves sorting through the influx of votes received. Originally expecting to announce the winner shortly after the deadline, they now anticipate finalizing the outcome by Wednesday. Chief Executive Nicola Toki remarked on the overwhelming response to the competition, highlighting the unique bond between New Zealanders and their diverse wildlife and birds.

