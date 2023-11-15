The Hilarious Hijacking of New Zealand’s Favorite Bird Contest

In a surprising turn of events, New Zealand’s highly anticipated Bird of the Century contest has been thrown into chaos. Comedian John Oliver, known for his witty humor on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” launched an unprecedented campaign for his beloved bird, the pūteketeke. With a loophole in the voting rules, Oliver rallied his fans to cast their votes in overwhelming numbers, causing an unexpected delay in announcing the winner.

The Bird of the Century contest, organized by conservation group Forest and Bird, aims to raise awareness about the extinction crisis facing native birds in New Zealand. This annual event typically goes by the name Bird of the Year, but this year it took on greater significance as Forest and Bird celebrated its centennial.

Oliver’s campaign for the pūteketeke, a charming water bird, took on a life of its own. He erected billboards proclaiming “The Lord of the Wings” in the heart of Wellington, New Zealand’s capital. But his efforts didn’t stop there. Billboards also appeared in Paris, Tokyo, London, and even Mumbai, India. To capture even more attention, Oliver arranged for a plane with a banner to soar over the iconic Ipanema Beach in Brazil. And in a hilarious display, he donned an oversized bird costume on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

Forest and Bird soon found themselves overwhelmed by a deluge of votes pouring in from around the world. Vote checkers, struggling to verify the authenticity of the hundreds of thousands of votes, had to extend the deadline by two days. The winner, originally scheduled to be announced on Sunday, will now be revealed on Wednesday.

New Zealand holds a unique natural heritage, where birds evolved as the dominant animals long before humans arrived. Despite the majority of New Zealanders now living in urban areas, there remains a deep and powerful connection to the country’s wildlife. Chief Executive Nicola Toki of Forest and Bird explained, “We have this intangible and extraordinarily powerful connection to our wildlife and our birds.”

This contest is no stranger to controversy. In 2020, election scrutineers uncovered fraudulent votes for the little spotted kiwi, adding further intrigue to the competition. Two years ago, a bat claimed victory when it was deemed part of the bird family by Indigenous Māori. Forest and Bird’s journey began in 2005 with a modest 865 votes, which they deemed a success. However, two years ago, they received a record-breaking 56,000 votes, a number that was surpassed within a few hours of Oliver launching his campaign this year.

Forest and Bird revealed that Oliver had initially reached out to them earlier in the year to inquire about championing a bird. They wholeheartedly encouraged his involvement, unaware of the hilarious campaign that would ensue. As Toki watched Oliver’s segment, she couldn’t help but cry with laughter. Oliver humorously described the pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, as “weird, puking birds with colorful mullets.” He highlighted their quirky mating dance, where they chest bump each other after grasping a clump of wet grass, leaving them uncertain about what to do next. Oliver confessed that he had never related to anything more in his life.

Amongst the excitement, there were some who pushed back against Oliver’s campaign. Opposing billboards sprung up with the message: “Dear John, don’t disrupt the pecking order.” Others urged voters to stay true to the national bird, the kiwi. Oliver, true to his comedic style, responded by likening the kiwi to “a rat carrying a toothpick.” Despite the banter, Oliver humbly acknowledged the greatness of all the birds and extended an invitation to lose graciously. However, he playfully reminded everyone that victory was within reach for his beloved pūteketeke.

As anticipation builds for the announcement of the winner, New Zealand and the rest of the world eagerly await the outcome of this hilariously hijacked bird contest. One thing is clear, though – John Oliver’s whimsical campaign has undoubtedly brought attention, laughter, and a renewed appreciation for the feathered wonders of New Zealand’s wildlife.

