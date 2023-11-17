John Oliver Challenges Misconceptions Surrounding Hamas

In the aftermath of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, John Oliver of Last Week Tonight took the opportunity to address the prevalent misunderstandings surrounding the ongoing conflict. While acknowledging the frenzy on social media platforms and the well-intentioned efforts of celebrities advocating for humanitarian aid, Oliver focused his criticism on the coverage provided by Newsmax and Fox News.

Oliver specifically highlighted Jesse Watters, the Fox News commentator, emphasizing the marked differences between Watters and his predecessor Tucker Carlson. Employing a descriptive tone, Oliver characterized Watters as less charismatic and noticeably less intelligent. Expanding on this, Oliver dismantled the notion that all Palestinians in Gaza are complicit in the war crimes committed by their elected government, Hamas. Drawing attention to the flawed logic, Oliver made a clever reference to decades of flawed U.S. foreign policy.

Addressing Gaza’s past elections, Oliver highlighted the nuances overlooked by critics. Since 2006, Hamas has not held another election, resulting in a younger generation that has never had the opportunity to cast their votes. Furthermore, when Hamas won by a plurality, their leader Ghazi Hamad portrayed the party as moderate, championing democratic pluralism in interviews preceding the election. Oliver aptly called for an end to the collective punishment endured by Gazan civilians, boldly asserting that it constitutes a war crime.

Contrary to popular belief perpetuated by critics, Oliver emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza are not a monolithic entity. He pointed out that there is actually more criticism of Hamas within Gaza than Americans generally realize. Additionally, Oliver highlighted the diverse perspectives within Israel itself, shedding light on Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial methods of retaining power. Oliver underscored the opposition Netanyahu has faced from both family members and hospital staff, while also drawing attention to the far-right extremists present within Netanyahu’s cabinet.

While Oliver acknowledged the complexity of finding a solution for peace in the Middle East, he posited that initiating a ceasefire should be the first step. Criticizing world leaders, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, for their reluctance to use the term “ceasefire,” Oliver argued that even the Israeli families impacted by Hamas’s actions are calling for a cessation of bombings. Oliver urged for empathy in the discourse surrounding the conflict, stressing the dangerous consequences of dehumanizing people and the need for leadership that can break the cycle of violence and destruction.

