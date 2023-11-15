New Zealand Crowns Pūteketeke as Bird of the Century Amid Global Excitement

New Zealand has made its voice heard by declaring the pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, as the official “Bird of the Century.” The declaration came after the popular television show Last Week Tonight, led by comedian John Oliver, took up the campaign to promote the pūteketeke and manage its official campaign.

The pūteketeke gained worldwide attention when John Oliver launched an “alarmingly aggressive” campaign, complete with billboards, a dedicated website, and even a series of appearances dressed as the bird. The campaign culminated in Oliver flying a plane with a banner over Ipanema Beach in Brazil, further solidifying the bird’s presence in the public eye.

The poll was organized by New Zealand conservation group Forest & Bird and witnessed an unprecedented two-week battle of the birds. Forest & Bird described it as a historic event that will be remembered for years to come.

The triumph of the pūteketeke can be attributed to its unique appearance, adorable parenting style, and its peculiar habit of regurgitating food. These factors captured the hearts of voters and propelled the bird to the top spot.

However, the campaign faced its fair share of controversy. Some New Zealanders expressed concerns over what they perceived as American interference in their bird election. This sparked a surge of voter participation as citizens rallied together to make their collective voice heard.

The 2023 Bird of the Century competition witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with over 350,000 verified votes from a staggering 195 countries. This makes it the largest turnout in the history of the competition, which began in 2005. The previous record of 56,733 verified votes, set in 2021, pales in comparison.

Forest & Bird’s chief executive, Nicola Toki, expressed her delight in seeing the outpouring of passion, creativity, and debate that the campaign ignited. She acknowledged the unexpected controversies that arose but welcomed the productive conversations that emerged.

The pūteketeke is classified as “Nationally Vulnerable” and is estimated to have a population of fewer than 1,000 individuals across New Zealand. The victory for this bird of unique distinction has elevated its conservation status and highlighted the need for continued efforts to protect its habitat.

FAQ

What is the pūteketeke?

The pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, is a bird native to New Zealand. It is characterized by its distinct appearance and adorable parenting style.

Why was the pūteketeke chosen as Bird of the Century?

The pūteketeke garnered global attention thanks to a highly energetic campaign led by comedian John Oliver on Last Week Tonight. Its unique looks, adorable parenting style, and peculiar habit of puking appealed to voters, propelling it to the top spot.

What was the controversy surrounding the campaign?

Some New Zealanders expressed concerns about perceived American interference in their bird election, leading to a surge in voter participation. However, despite the controversy, the campaign ultimately sparked productive discussions about bird conservation.

Why is the pūteketeke’s win significant?

The victory for the pūteketeke highlights the need for continued efforts to protect its habitat. With its classification as “Nationally Vulnerable” and a dwindling population, the recognition as Bird of the Century calls for increased conservation initiatives.

Sources: Forest & Bird, Last Week Tonight