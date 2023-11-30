The Future of Climate Diplomacy: Navigating Unconventional Partnerships

As the world gears up for the upcoming COP28 climate summit, a surprising partnership has raised eyebrows and drawn both criticism and support. The appointment of United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil chief Sultan al-Jaber as the president of the summit has sparked a heated debate among climate activists and lawmakers. While many question the wisdom of trusting an oil mogul to lead such a crucial event, others see the potential for unconventional collaborations to drive meaningful change.

John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, has been a strong advocate for working with al-Jaber and involving countries and companies that have historically contributed to greenhouse gas pollution. Their partnership represents an experiment in climate diplomacy, with Kerry seeking to leverage al-Jaber’s influence within the oil and gas industry to secure commitments to reduce emissions.

However, leaked documents suggesting that the UAE plans to pitch oil and gas deals during the summit have raised concerns about the integrity of the negotiations. Critics argue that al-Jaber’s role may compromise the summit’s focus on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Despite these concerns, Kerry has voiced hope that al-Jaber’s connections and influence could help drive real progress in the fight against climate change.

The decision to engage with fossil fuel producers has not been without controversy. Some allies of Kerry in the climate movement worry that the U.S. may be providing cover for countries committed to maintaining the status quo. They fear a repeat of last year’s climate summit, where language supporting the continued use of natural gas made its way into the final text.

Amidst these debates, it is important to recognize the significance of forging unconventional partnerships in tackling the climate crisis. As the world faces multiple challenges such as war, inflation, and a global energy boom, it is crucial to engage all stakeholders, including those who have profited from greenhouse gas pollution. This approach recognizes the power and resources these entities possess to drive meaningful change.

Naturally, there are risks associated with such partnerships. Climate activists rightly question the intentions of fossil fuel producers and their commitment to transitioning away from their core businesses. Transparency and accountability must be central to any collaboration, ensuring that vested interests do not impede progress towards a sustainable future.

While the COP28 summit is a litmus test for this unconventional partnership, it also presents an opportunity for Kerry to leave a lasting legacy on climate action. If the summit produces a clear and unequivocal call to phase out fossil fuels, along with concrete plans from major countries and companies to achieve net-zero emissions, it would mark a significant step forward in the global fight against climate change.

As the world grapples with the urgent need for climate action, exploring new avenues for collaboration and engaging diverse stakeholders becomes imperative. By leveraging unexpected alliances, governments, companies, and activists can harness their collective capabilities to create a sustainable and resilient future for all.

