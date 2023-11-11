The Crumbling City: Johannesburg’s Struggle with Hijacked Buildings

Johannesburg, the bustling economic hub of South Africa, is grappling with a deteriorating city center. Dilapidated buildings, covered in graffiti and boarded-up windows, line the streets. The atmosphere is rife with danger and decay, and basic amenities are scarce. In the midst of this urban decay, a tragic incident unfolded – a fire engulfed 80 Albert Street, claiming the lives of 76 individuals and leaving many injured.

One of the main contributors to this disaster is the phenomenon of “hijacked” buildings. Criminals and property gangs seize control of these rundown complexes and unlawfully rent out the spaces to those who cannot afford proper accommodation. These buildings lack reliable amenities and proper sanitation, turning them into death traps for the vulnerable residents who inhabit them.

Molly, a 21-year-old South African residing in a nearby hijacked building, describes her living conditions as akin to a prison. She shares, “We endure long periods without water for showering, living in darkness, and crammed into a single room with many others.” Fearful of facing legal repercussions, she chooses to remain anonymous. Shockingly, Molly’s building is just one of the 57 hijacked structures in Johannesburg’s inner city, housing up to 2,000 people in a single complex.

The Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act (PIE Act) in South Africa poses a significant challenge when it comes to addressing the issue of hijacked buildings. According to this law, individuals cannot be evicted from their homes without a court order. Furthermore, once someone establishes their residency in a building and proves they have nowhere else to go, they cannot be evicted. This legal framework makes it incredibly difficult to clear out hijacked buildings, emboldening criminals and perpetuating the dire living conditions within.

Angela Rivers, the general manager at Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association, identifies the anti-eviction law as the root cause of the problem. She believes that the inability of counselors to provide alternative accommodation further complicates the matter. The 80 Albert Street complex itself was owned by the City of Johannesburg, making the city responsible for finding suitable shelter for the evicted residents. However, given the housing shortage in the city and constraints imposed by eviction laws, authorities struggle to fulfill this obligation.

Various critics, including Ms. Rivers, argue that the city’s reluctance to confront the issue only exacerbates the problem. They urge officials to conduct inspections of public buildings and utilize the limited powers and bylaws at their disposal to improve the lives of those living in these precarious conditions.

Kenny Kunene, a member of the opposition Patriotic Alliance, advocates for mass deportations of immigrants residing in the hijacked buildings. He sees both the criminals who hijack the buildings and their tenants as part of the same problem. However, rights groups argue that these views fuel xenophobia in a country with an estimated 2.9 million migrants.

It is essential to recognize that many of the people living in these hijacked buildings are not criminals but victims. Desperate individuals willing to pay for shelter, they too bear the brunt of the deteriorating urban landscape. Due to their undocumented status and employment in the informal sector, they are unlikely to seek government-provided alternative accommodations for low-wage earners.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site of the devastating fire and called for a comprehensive investigation to prevent future tragedies. However, specific steps the government will take to address the housing crisis remain undisclosed. As the investigation unfolds, the blame game continues while Johannesburg’s residents endure unimaginable living conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What are hijacked buildings?

Hijacked buildings are dilapidated complexes seized by criminals and property gangs, who then illegally rent out the spaces to individuals who cannot afford proper accommodation.

2. How many buildings have been hijacked in Johannesburg’s city center?

There are 57 hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city, housing up to 2,000 people in a single complex.

3. Why is it difficult to address the issue of hijacked buildings?

The Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act (PIE Act) in South Africa prevents individuals from being evicted without a court order. Once a person settles in a building and proves they have nowhere else to go, eviction becomes challenging.

4. How does the housing shortage contribute to the problem?

Johannesburg has faced a growing housing shortage since the end of white-minority rule in 1994. Many inhabitants of townships moved closer to the city center for work, leading to an increased demand for affordable housing that authorities struggle to meet.

5. What measures are being proposed to tackle the problem of hijacked buildings?

Some experts suggest conducting inspections of public buildings and utilizing existing powers and bylaws to improve living conditions. However, there is a lack of consensus on the best approach to alleviate the housing crisis in Johannesburg.