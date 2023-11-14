The Plight of Johan Floderus: A Swedish Diplomatic Official Unjustly Detained in Iran

In a distressing turn of events, the European Union has confirmed the detainment of Johan Floderus, a 33-year-old Swedish national working for the EU’s diplomatic service, in Iran for more than 500 agonizing days. Mr. Floderus, based in Brussels, was taken into custody during his vacation in Tehran in April 2022. Although Iran disclosed the arrest of a Swedish citizen on charges of espionage three months later, they did not disclose the individual’s name.

The Swedish government and the European Union deliberately concealed Johan Floderus’s identity in their efforts to secure his release, intensifying the complexity of the situation. However, a recent report by the New York Times has unveiled his name. In response, the Swedish foreign ministry acknowledged that a Swedish citizen in his 30s had been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom and urgently called upon Iranian authorities to grant his release. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the ministry refrained from providing further details, citing potential complications.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed Mr. Floderus’s identity as the detained Swedish national during a recent meeting in Cadiz, Spain. Speaking to journalists, Borrell expressed his concern over the unlawful detention, emphasizing the extensive efforts made by the European institutions and the Swedish authorities to advocate for Mr. Floderus’s return to freedom.

“I want to say something about, if you allow me, a specific case, the case of Mr. Floderus. He’s a Swedish citizen who worked for the European Union and has been detained illegally in Iran for the last 500 days,” he stated. “I want to stress that I personally, all my team, at all levels, European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities – which have the first responsibility of consular protection – and with his family, have been pushing the Iranian authorities to release him.”

Borrell further disclosed that the issue of Mr. Floderus’s unjust detainment has been consistently raised in diplomatic meetings at all levels. The tireless efforts of the European Union and the Swedish authorities demonstrate their unwavering commitment to securing his freedom.

