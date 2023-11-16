What kind of weapons were found in Hamas’ arsenal?

FAQ – Hamas Weapons in Gaza: Uncovering the Tactics and Capabilities

In a recent discovery by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), various weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices were reportedly found inside a classroom in northern Gaza. These weapons range from handheld grenades to rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

What insights do these weapons provide?

The weapons uncovered in Hamas’ arsenal shed light on the tactics and capabilities of the terrorist group. The presence of handheld grenades suggests an anticipation for close-quarters combat, while the RPGs indicate a potential strategy for indirect fire from a distance.

How do the weapons reflect Hamas’ combat strategies?

The handheld grenades, known as “pineapple” grenades, are designed for use in hand-to-hand combat. Their serrations cause fragmentation upon explosion, effectively turning the grenade into a barrage of bullets. This suggests that Hamas is prepared for confrontations in close quarters.

The presence of tools used to set the angle of indirect fire and the rudimentary nature of some equipment indicate a reliance on simpler, easily accessible tools. This helps account for the rocket attacks that occasionally land inside Gaza itself, as Hamas may not possess sophisticated weaponry.

What does this mean for Israel’s defense strategy?

By understanding Hamas’ weapons and tactics, Israel can better prepare for potential threats. Knowing the types of weapons they possess and the strategies they employ allows Israel’s defense forces to develop countermeasures and respond effectively to any potential attacks.

Conclusion

The recent discovery of weapons in Hamas’ arsenal provides valuable insights into the group’s combat capabilities and strategies. The assortment of grenades and RPGs highlights their preparedness for hand-to-hand combat and long-range indirect fire. By staying informed and vigilant, Israel can ensure the safety and security of its citizens.