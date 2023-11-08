Joe Biden Takes a Calculated Risk in Prisoner Swap with Iran

In a recent development, President Joe Biden successfully negotiated a prisoner swap with Iran, securing the release of American hostages. However, the deal has not been without controversy and potential consequences. By moving $6 billion from South Korea to Qatar, Iran will have access to oil revenues sequestered under sanction laws for “humanitarian” purposes, although monitoring this expenditure may pose challenges.

Critics argue that this deal, though an apparent victory for the Biden administration, may actually inflict damage on American prestige and incentivize Iran to take more Western hostages. Furthermore, detractors claim the funds from the swap could potentially facilitate Iran’s pursuit of nuclear ambitions.

It is worth noting that this is not the first agreement of its kind with Iran. Last year, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, authorized a similar swap involving nearly £400 million in frozen assets in exchange for the release of British hostages. Such deals perpetuate a long-standing pattern of Western nations engaging in Faustian pacts with Iran.

The Biden administration initially had hopes of including the British prisoners in a comprehensive package aimed at reviving the defunct Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA). However, Downing Street surprised the State Department by agreeing to a separate arrangement. As a result, Biden’s team has now come to terms with the demise of their ambitious plan and settled for a focused prisoner swap.

One significant drawback to Biden’s prisoner swap is that it grants credibility to an already dangerous rogue state. Iran’s engagement in conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has showcased the country’s military capabilities, including the use of Iranian drones. By disregarding UN sanctions against Russia, Tehran has further entangled itself in confrontation with the West.

Moreover, Iran is steadily building a new arms industry while reviving Ayatollah Khomeini’s vision of a global insurgency against the West. Its navy poses a threat to commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a formidable presence in Syria and Yemen, is reportedly operating within Western countries. The UK’s Home Secretary even described the IRGC as the most significant existing threat to British national security.

Internally, Iran faces growing dissent against its oppressive laws, such as the “chastity and hijab” regulation, which led to a wave of protests. The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has ordered President Ebrahim Raisi to quell opposition, raising concerns about a potential crackdown reminiscent of Raisi’s past actions as Iran’s notorious “hanging judge.”

By brokering a prisoner swap with Iran, Joe Biden has taken a calculated risk. While securing the release of American hostages, he runs the parallel risk of signaling weakness to adversaries worldwide. The consequences of this deal may reverberate not only in the Middle East but also beyond, impacting America’s standing on the global stage. Only time will reveal the full effects of this controversial agreement.