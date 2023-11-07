President Biden’s Call for International Support Draws Varied Audience

President Joe Biden’s recent Oval Office address, in which he emphasized the need for U.S. support in international crises, captivated an estimated 20.3 million viewers across 10 networks. While this figure is lower when compared to the 27.3 million viewers who tuned in for his State of the Union address in February, it still highlights the significant impact of the president’s words on the American public.

According to Nielsen, approximately 65% of viewers opted to watch the speech on broadcast networks, while the remaining 35% chose cable networks. The demographic breakdown of the audience revealed that around 78% were aged 55 and older, with 16% falling between the ages of 35 and 54, and a mere 4% belonging to the 18-34 age group.

When examining major cable news networks, it is noteworthy that Fox News drew the largest audience during prime time, attracting an estimated 3.25 million viewers. This surpassed MSNBC’s viewership of 2.04 million and CNN’s 1.31 million. In the coveted 25-54 age demographic, Fox News maintained its lead with an average of 431,000 viewers, compared to CNN’s 332,000 and MSNBC’s 229,000.

Among broadcast networks, ABC emerged as the frontrunner with 4.65 million viewers, followed closely by NBC with 3.57 million, CBS with 3.46 million, and Fox Broadcasting with 1.45 million viewers. In the 25-54 demographic, ABC once again claimed the top spot, garnering 844,000 viewers, while CBS, NBC, and Fox followed with 737,000, 599,000, and 414,000 viewers, respectively.

The significance of this speech cannot be understated as it served as a prelude to the White House’s subsequent request for a substantial $100 billion aid package. This aid package aims to support countries such as Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as address pressing concerns regarding border security.

President Biden’s address and the subsequent response from the American public shed light on the varying interests and preferences when it comes to news consumption. As the nation grapples with critical global challenges, it is evident that the president’s words continue to captivate and resonate with millions of viewers, highlighting the need for international support and cooperation.