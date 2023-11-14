The Growing Demand for ATACMS in Ukraine

As military aid discussions intensify, the pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration to supply Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) continues to build. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently emphasized the importance of enhancing Ukraine’s long-range capabilities by acquiring ATACMS during a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While the U.S. has thus far declined to equip Ukraine with these surface-to-surface ballistic missile systems, the demand for them remains steadfast.

The inclusion of ATACMS in U.S. Defense Department military aid packages has been a subject of speculation among analysts. This speculation gained further traction after the U.K. announced its decision to send the long-range Storm Shadow missiles in May. ATACMS holds a slightly longer range than the Storm Shadow, although experts continue to debate the precise range of the air-launched cruise missiles. Additionally, France’s commitment to providing SCALP missiles in mid-July further bolstered Ukraine’s potential for long-range strikes.

Despite Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s suggestion in mid-June that the U.S. had shown a shift in its approach towards ATACMS, no decision has been made yet. When queried, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that there were no updates to share regarding ATACMS at present. General Mark Milley, the U.S.’s top soldier, emphasized the need to maintain sufficient munitions inventories while acknowledging the scarcity of ATACMS.

The appeal to supply Ukraine with ATACMS has garnered support from various quarters. Retired U.S. Army officer John Spencer underscored the necessity for Ukraine to receive more Patriot air defense systems, additional air defense platforms, and ATACMS. President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these sentiments, reaffirming the country’s demand for modern weapons, including long-range missiles. Moreover, experts and former NATO officials have joined the chorus, advocating for the licensing of re-exports of ATACMS from European allies to Ukraine.

While ATACMS differs from other missiles such as Storm Shadow, SCALP, and Taurus, it would greatly enhance Ukraine’s ability to target sites deep within Russia’s territory, beyond the front lines. The primary advantage lies not merely in the range but in the capacity that ATACMS would provide. With their ability to target warehouses and storage depots, ATACMS would complement Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, which are specifically designed to destroy bunkers and fortified targets.

One of the key advantages of ATACMS is that Ukraine would not have to rely on its limited number of aircraft to deploy them. This important consideration was highlighted by Ian Williams, deputy director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. By using ATACMS, Ukraine could conserve its air assets for other strategic operations.

As the demand for ATACMS in Ukraine continues to grow, the White House has been approached for comment on the matter. The inclusion of ATACMS in Ukraine’s military arsenal would undoubtedly contribute to its defense capabilities, enabling the country to address potential threats more effectively.

