Everything You Need to Know About Your Free Trial

Welcome to your trial! As part of your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, where you can explore all the features and content available in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, while Premium Digital offers even more with access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

At any point during your trial, you have the flexibility to change the plan you will roll onto. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and select the plan that suits your needs.

Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions:

What is included in my trial?

Your trial includes complete digital access to FT.com with all the features and content available in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. You can explore a wealth of global news, analysis, expert opinion, and curated newsletters.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not make any changes, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, you have the option to change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section.

If you would like to continue with premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial. Alternatively, if you prefer a more cost-effective option, you can downgrade to Standard Digital, which offers a robust journalistic offering to meet the needs of many users.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You will still have access to your subscription until the end of the current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.

We hope this information helps you make the most of your trial experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out to our customer support team.

Sources: ft.com