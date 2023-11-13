Frequently Asked Questions: FT.com Trial Subscription

Thank you for starting your trial subscription with FT.com! We understand that you may have questions about what is included in your trial, what happens at the end of the trial, when you can cancel, and what forms of payment are accepted. Below, we’ve compiled some frequently asked questions to provide you with the information you need.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, giving you access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. This includes everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Standard Digital provides comprehensive coverage, while Premium Digital includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do nothing, at the end of your trial you will be auto-enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan. This plan offers complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change the plan you will roll onto at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

For cost savings, you can change your plan to pay annually at the end of the trial and save 20% while retaining your premium access. Alternatively, you also have the option to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which fulfills the needs of many users. You can compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital packages here. All changes made will become effective at the end of the trial period, granting you full access for 4 weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you choose to cancel, you’ll still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer support for credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, making it convenient for you to choose the payment method that best suits your needs.

We hope these frequently asked questions have provided the information you were seeking. If you have any additional questions or need further assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our customer support team.