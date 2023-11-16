Explore the Benefits of Your FT.com Trial

Are you ready to dive into a world of comprehensive news coverage, insightful analysis, and expert opinion? With your trial of FT.com, you’ll gain access to all the features of both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, giving you a wealth of information at your fingertips.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, allowing you to explore a variety of content. Our Standard Digital package offers global news, analysis, and expert opinion on a wide range of topics. If you’re looking for an even deeper understanding of business news, our Premium Digital package includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

Change your plan at any time

We understand that your needs may change during your trial, which is why we offer the flexibility to switch to a different plan. You can easily make this change by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. Whether you want to upgrade or downgrade, the choice is in your hands.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you decide to take no action at the end of your trial, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you’re looking for cost savings, you have the option to change your plan or pay annually before the trial ends, saving 20% on your subscription.

When can I cancel?

We believe in giving you control over your subscription, which is why you can cancel or change your plan at any time during your trial. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Please note that even if you decide to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer multiple payment options to ensure convenience for our users. You can make payments using credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal.

Whether you’re a business professional seeking the latest market insights or a curious individual wanting to stay informed about global events, FT.com provides the comprehensive coverage you need. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore our wide range of content. Start your trial today and unlock a world of knowledge from the Financial Times.

Sources:

– Financial Times