New Concerns Arise as Leaders Discuss Sikh Separatist’s Murder

Leaders at the G20 summit recently expressed their concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Canada’s claim that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, according to the Financial Times. This issue was raised by several members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, including the United States. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders voiced their concerns directly to Modi, as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had urged them to intervene.

The United States, along with other Western nations, has shown deep concern regarding these allegations. However, India has rejected Canada’s claims of official involvement in the murder, calling them “absurd.” The Indian foreign ministry has stated that Canada has not shared any specific information about the incident.

The Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was born in India but became a Canadian citizen. He was a vocal supporter of an independent Khalistani state and was labeled a “terrorist” by Indian authorities. Nijjar was organizing an unofficial Sikh diaspora referendum for independence from India at the time of his death.

The allegation of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing is said to be based on human and surveillance intelligence, including signals intelligence of Indian diplomats in Canada. However, specific details about the intelligence or the source providing it have not been disclosed.

This growing dispute between Canada and India has put Western countries in a difficult position. While Canada has been a longstanding partner and ally, Western nations are seeking to build strong ties with India to counter the influence of China in the Asia Pacific region.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has emphasized that there is no division between the US and Canada regarding these allegations. He stated that there are deep concerns about the claims and rejected any notion of a divide.

As tensions rise, the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada announced the suspension of visa services until further notice. This means Canadians will not be able to travel to India without a pre-existing visa.

While New Delhi has expressed anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada, the two countries still maintain strong defense and trade ties. Both nations also share strategic interests concerning China’s global ambitions.

In a broader context, the issue of Sikh separatism has long been a strain on India-Canada relations. The Indian government cracked down on a Sikh uprising in the 1970s and 1980s, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people, including prominent Sikh leaders. While the uprising ended decades ago, the Indian government remains vigilant against any attempts of Sikh separatists to stage a comeback.

