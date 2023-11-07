Joe Biden to Attend G20 Summit in India, Focusing on Global Collaboration

United States President Joe Biden has announced his upcoming visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit, where he will engage in discussions with other world leaders regarding pressing global issues. Emphasizing the significance of the G20 as a premier forum for international economic cooperation, Biden expressed his commitment to making progress on American priorities, supporting developing nations, and showcasing the potential of the G20 as a platform that can deliver tangible outcomes.

The visit comes at a time when the United States aims to demonstrate that the G20 is capable of producing substantial results amidst the expansion of the BRICS club, primarily led by China and Russia. The White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, highlighted President Biden’s dedication to collaborating with emerging market partners in order to achieve significant milestones together.

During the G20 Summit, President Biden will engage in bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These discussions will involve a review of the progress made on decisions taken during their previous meeting in Washington earlier this year. Key topics on the agenda may include the situation in Ukraine, emerging and critical technologies, and the status of major deals, such as those involving drones with General Atomics and jet engines with General Electric.

Notably, President Biden’s trip follows a scare where his wife, Jill Biden, tested positive for Covid with a mild case. However, the President himself tested negative, allowing him to proceed with his travel plans.

As the world closely watches the outcomes of the G20 Summit, the visit of President Biden to India offers a unique opportunity for global collaboration and cooperation. It is anticipated that the discussions and decisions made during this summit will contribute to the advancement of critical international issues and foster a stronger and more resilient global economy.

