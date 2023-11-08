New Concerns Arise Regarding Canadian Claims Involving India at G20 Summit

Amidst discussions at the G20 summit, concerns were raised by US President Joe Biden and other world leaders regarding Canadian accusations that India was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. The issue was brought up during meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Financial Times.

The investigation centers around the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which Canada alleges has links to Indian government agents. In response to these claims, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that India was not being given any “special exemption” in the matter and that the United States was engaged with Indian authorities at a high level.

While the United States has been actively seeking to strengthen its relationship with India, Sullivan asserted that principles and values take precedence over any individual country’s involvement. The US will continue working on the matter and consult closely with allies like Canada as they proceed with their law enforcement and diplomatic processes.

Sullivan emphasized that the United States remains in constant contact with both Canada and India regarding the issue and firmly rejected any notion of a rift between the US and Canada. He stressed that the US shares deep concerns about the allegations and supports a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable.

As Canada actively pursues the credible allegations, the United States is committed to standing up for its core principles and supporting its allies in their pursuit of justice. The ongoing communication between the involved parties demonstrates the importance of international cooperation and collaboration in addressing such sensitive matters.

The G20 summit provided an opportunity for global leaders to express their concerns and engage in constructive dialogue on this issue. Despite the complexities surrounding the case, the focus remains on seeking the truth and ensuring accountability for the heinous crime committed against Hardeep Singh Nijjar.