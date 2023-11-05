Biden Questions Reliability of Gaza Health Ministry’s Reporting

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the reliability of the health ministry’s reporting has come into question. The US President, Joe Biden, has expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the ministry’s numbers, citing its affiliation with Hamas.

While acknowledging that innocent civilians are undoubtedly being killed, President Biden stated, “I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.” His comments have sparked heated debates about the credibility of the casualty figures provided by the ministry.

In response to potential accusations of fabrication, the ministry released a comprehensive list of names and identification numbers of the Palestinians who have been killed during the Israeli bombardment. Despite this, skepticism remains.

Various organizations and individuals have called for a critical examination of the ministry’s reporting. They argue that Hamas, which runs the health ministry, has a vested interest in inflating civilian casualties for propaganda purposes. They emphasize the need for news outlets to exercise skepticism and fact-check the numbers provided.

On the other hand, proponents of the ministry’s figures argue that it has a track record of reliability and accuracy. They contend that the ministry has fallen victim to the propaganda war waged by Israel, which seeks to downplay the consequences of its bombing raids on Gaza.

Human Rights Watch, after conducting independent investigations and comparing their findings with the data released by the health ministry, has found no major discrepancies. Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, explained, “Their numbers generally are consistent with what we would expect with what we’re seeing on the ground.”

While discrepancies may arise in distinguishing between combatants and civilians, the larger number of women and children killed indicates significant civilian casualties. There is also a distinction to be made between immediate casualty numbers and those compiled over time for a more accurate picture of the situation.

As the conflict continues, the reliability of the Gaza health ministry’s numbers will remain a topic of debate. The need for accurate reporting and unbiased information is crucial in understanding the true toll of the violence affecting the people of Gaza.