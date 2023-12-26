Biden Authorizes Air Strikes in Response to Attack on US Troops

In a recent development, President Joe Biden has authorized airstrikes in Iraq as a response to an attack on United States service members. Three troops were wounded in an attack carried out by a one-way attack drone at the Erbil Air Base.

The attack, which occurred on Christmas Day, was claimed by Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and other affiliated groups. One of the U.S. troops sustained critical injuries. After being briefed on the situation, President Biden ordered the Department of Defense to organize options for retaliation.

Specifically targeting unmanned aerial drone activities, the president directed strikes against three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and associated groups. The response was conducted approximately 12 hours after the injuries were sustained, at around 4:45 a.m. in Iraq.

According to Iraqi officials, the airstrikes resulted in the death of one militant and the injury of 18 others. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin described the strikes as an effort to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the responsible groups.

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the chief of U.S. Central Command, explained that the strikes were meant to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on coalition forces and to degrade their ability to continue such attacks.

It is worth noting that President Biden had previously warned Iran about the U.S.’s intention to respond if American troops were attacked during the Israel-Hamas war. These recent strikes serve as a testament to that warning.

The Pentagon has taken various measures to contain the war in Gaza, as they have seen an increase in rocket attacks by militant groups backed by Iran in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. Since October 7, there have been approximately 80 attacks on bases with U.S. troops, leading to airstrikes on rocket storage and firing sites.

In order to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Pentagon has formed a coalition. Houthi rebels have been responsible for multiple drone attacks on these ships, prompting the need for defensive measures. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder stated that Iran continues to be the main sponsor of these attacks.

Over the weekend, Houthi rebels fired drones and missiles at ships in the Red Sea, including the USS Laboon. The Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, was part of Operation Prosperity Guardian and successfully intercepted four drones aimed at it.

These recent events highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the United States and its allies in the region. President Biden’s authorization of airstrikes sends a clear message that the U.S. will hold those responsible accountable and will take necessary action to protect its troops and interests.

