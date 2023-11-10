Deciding What Plan Works Best for You

During your trial period, you will have the opportunity to experience the full range of benefits offered by FT.com. The trial provides complete digital access to all content available in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital gives you access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of current affairs. On the other hand, Premium Digital offers additional perks, such as access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, we understand that different plans work better for different individuals. That’s why we give you the flexibility to change your plan or cancel your subscription at any time.

If you’re looking for cost savings, you can change your plan to a more affordable option or choose to pay annually, saving 20% on your subscription. You can make these changes at any time through the “Settings & Account” section of your FT.com profile. Any modifications you make will become effective at the end of your trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

To cancel your subscription or trial, simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Rest assured that you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period, ensuring you have sufficient time to explore our content.

When it comes to payment, FT.com accepts credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal, providing you with the convenience and flexibility to choose the payment method that suits you best.

Remember, the trial period is the perfect opportunity to test out the various features and benefits offered by FT.com so you can make an informed decision about which subscription plan is most valuable to you.