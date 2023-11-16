Everything You Need to Know About Your Trial Subscription

Welcome to your trial subscription! With this trial, you have full access to all the features included in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Our Standard Digital package provides you with a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Stay up to date with the latest happenings around the world.

If you opt for our Premium Digital package during your trial, you’ll also gain access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, enjoy 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

Not sure which package is right for you? Take a look at our comparison of Standard and Premium Digital here to help you decide.

What happens at the end of your trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you complete access for just $69 per month.

However, if you want to save on costs, you can change your plan at any time within the “Settings & Account” section. By opting to pay annually, you can save 20% while still retaining your premium access after the trial period ends.

Alternatively, if you find that our Standard Digital package meets your needs, you can choose to downgrade. Our Standard Digital offering provides robust journalism and is a popular choice for many users. See how it compares to our Premium Digital package here.

Any changes made to your subscription plan or cancellation can be done online at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You will still enjoy full access until the end of your current billing period.

Accepted Forms of Payment

We accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal as forms of payment for your subscription. Choose the option that works best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is included in my trial? Your trial subscription grants you access to all features included in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. What happens at the end of my trial? If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. Can I change or cancel my subscription? Yes, you can change or cancel your subscription at any time online through the “Settings & Account” section. Your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period. What forms of payment can I use? We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments.

We hope you enjoy your trial subscription and find immense value in the content and features provided. Should you have any further questions or require assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our customer support team.