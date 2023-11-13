New Opportunities for Indian Students as US Sees Record Growth in Enrollment

The latest Open Doors report on international educational exchange has revealed exciting news for Indian students seeking to study in the United States. Despite concerns about job losses and limited opportunities, the report shows robust growth in the number of Indian students choosing US universities.

According to the report, India remains the second leading country of origin for students studying in the US, with a record-breaking 268,923 Indian students in the 2022-2023 academic year. This marks a significant increase of 35% compared to the previous year.

While China still holds the top spot with 289,526 students, it experienced a slight decline of -0.2% year-over-year. Overall, the US hosted over one million international students during the same period, representing a 12% increase from the previous academic year.

The surge in Indian student enrollment is largely attributed to a substantial increase in graduate student numbers, which grew by an impressive 63%. Undergraduate student numbers also saw a notable rise of 16%. Indian students continue to show a strong preference for STEM fields, particularly mathematics and computer science.

When asked about concerns regarding job cuts by big tech companies in the US and the impact on Indian students’ decision to stay on OPT after completing their studies, Dr. Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation & learning at IIE, emphasized that the data reflects strong growth and interest from Indian students to continue their studies in the US. This is further supported by a 17% increase in international students on OPT in the Fall 2023 snapshot.

Furthermore, the report reveals that US institutions are seeing an increase in new Indian student enrollment, with over half of higher education institutions reporting higher numbers compared to the previous year. The Fall 2023 international student enrollment snapshot also indicates positive momentum for international student mobility in the US, with an 8% increase in international students across all academic levels and OPT.

With international student enrollment returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels, there is a growing sense of optimism surrounding the opportunities available to Indian students in the US. The education relationship between the US and India continues to strengthen, with a record-breaking 140,000 student visas issued in mission India, the highest number in 20 years.

