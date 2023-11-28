Serial Killer’s Ex-Wife Faces Trial for Role in Student Cold Case

Monique Olivier, the ex-wife of notorious French serial killer Michel Fourniret, is currently on trial for her involvement in the cold case murder of British student Joanna Parrish in 1990. Olivier, who is now 75 years old and serving a life sentence in jail, is also accused of aiding Fourniret in committing two other murders, including that of a nine-year-old girl.

Joanna Parrish, a 20-year-old student at Leeds University, was found dead in a river near the town of Auxerre. She had been working as an English teacher during her gap year. The brutal nature of her death, involving both beatings and rape, shocked the nation.

The trial, taking place in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, provides a long-awaited opportunity for justice for Parrish’s family. Her parents, who are now divorced, are attending the proceedings in the hope of closure after more than 30 years.

Fourniret, who was nicknamed the “Beast of the Ardennes,” was convicted of seven murders of young women in 2008. While in jail ten years later, he confessed to Parrish’s murder as well as the two others. However, the most significant interest in France lies in the case of Estelle Mouzin, a nine-year-old girl who went missing in 2003 and is believed to be Fourniret’s final victim. Unfortunately, her body has never been found.

Monique Olivier’s involvement in Fourniret’s crimes was exposed during the 2008 trial, shedding light on her role as an accomplice in his murderous acts. By posing as a harmless female, Olivier gained the trust of victims who would have been cautious around a lone male. Her actions facilitated Fourniret’s ability to carry out his heinous acts undetected.

During the current trial, the judge asked Olivier if she had anything to say, to which she replied with regret for everything that happened. The details of the first murder revealed that Olivier had picked up a hitchhiker in the couple’s van and later picked up Fourniret, who was pretending to be another hitchhiker.

Olivier and Fourniret’s twisted relationship began in the mid-1980s when they met after Fourniret placed an advertisement in a Catholic weekly. At the time, Fourniret was already serving a prison sentence for rape. In their correspondence, Fourniret unveiled his disturbing obsession with virginity, referring to young girls as “membranes on legs.” Olivier agreed to help him track down victims upon his release.

In a strange turn of events, the couple stumbled upon a fortune in buried gold in 1988, which they learned about from a fellow inmate. Accompanied by the inmate’s wife, who Fourniret later killed, they retrieved the treasure from a cemetery outside Paris. With the money, they purchased a château near the Belgian border, which served as their base of operations for years. They used a van to travel throughout France, deliberately selecting locations known for possible serial killer activity.

The presence of other suspected serial killers in the areas where Fourniret and Olivier operated may have hindered police investigations, leading to delays in solving cases. In Parrish’s case, the same region was also linked to Emile Louis, a bus driver convicted in 2004 for the murders of seven young women.

Fourniret was finally apprehended in 2003 following a failed kidnapping attempt in Belgium. The following year, Olivier began confessing to their crimes, while Fourniret gradually revealed the truth, often in a confused and contradictory manner. The couple divorced while serving their sentences in 2010.

The ongoing trial in Nanterre will once again bring attention to Olivier’s level of responsibility. Her defense argues that she possesses a submissive personality, and her actions were driven by a desperate need to please Fourniret. However, the prosecution maintains that without Olivier’s participation, the murders would never have taken place.

While this trial may offer some closure for the victims’ families, it also serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of serial killers on society. The heinous acts committed by individuals like Fourniret and those who aid them leave a lasting mark, highlighting the importance of justice and the prevention of such crimes.

