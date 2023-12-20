The Rise of a New COVID Variant: JN.1

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring a newly identified COVID variant called JN.1. This variant has caused a surge in wastewater levels of the virus, reaching unprecedented highs in some countries. While JN.1 is not as concerning as a “variant of concern” like Omicron or Delta, it is still important to understand its impact and implications. In this article, we will delve into the details of JN.1, its origins, symptoms, and how it affects the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.

What is JN.1 and where does it come from?

JN.1 is a variant that evolved from BA.2.86, another COVID variant that gained attention due to its significant number of mutations compared to the original Omicron strain. With over 30 mutations, BA.2.86 was given the nickname “Pirola” by variant trackers. While BA.2.86 did not spread widely, experts anticipated that one of its descendants could potentially pose a greater threat. That is where JN.1 comes into the picture. It is essentially BA.2.86 but with an additional major mutation, L455S, which enhances its ability to evade antibodies from previous infection and vaccination.

Are the symptoms of JN.1 different from other Omicron variants?

At this point, it is still too early to determine if JN.1 causes different symptoms compared to other Omicron variants. So far, there are reports of increased diarrhea associated with JN.1, but more research is needed to confirm this.

Is JN.1 more dangerous than other Omicron variants?

The level of danger posed by JN.1 is still unclear. While hospitalizations have been rising in some areas, such as New York City, it is difficult to attribute this solely to JN.1. Other factors, like waning population immunity, may also contribute to the increase in hospitalizations. In the United States, hospitalizations have been slowly rising, but deaths have remained relatively stable according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Do COVID vaccines work against JN.1?

Yes, COVID vaccines are believed to provide effective protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by JN.1. The monovalent XBB vaccine, released a few months ago, has shown substantial immune response against the JN.1 variant.

Should I be masking again with JN.1 spreading?

Many experts recommend wearing masks, especially in public spaces and indoors, to minimize the risk of infection with JN.1. It is advisable to use effective respirators that do not hinder essential tasks and also provide some warmth during the flu season.

Does Paxlovid work against JN.1?

Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, is effective against JN.1. However, it is important to complete the full course of treatment to prevent potential evolution of the virus and the development of resistance.

Do at-home COVID tests still work with JN.1?

At-home COVID tests can still detect JN.1, although their accuracy is not 100%. Timing is crucial when using these tests, as testing too early or too late in the infection may yield false negative results. If you have symptoms but test negative, it is recommended to wait a couple of days and test again.

What does it mean for JN.1 to be declared a “variant of interest” by the WHO?

When the WHO designates a COVID strain as a variant of interest, it calls for increased monitoring and sequencing of the virus by health authorities worldwide. While this declaration does not directly impact the general public, it serves as a reminder that COVID is an evolving threat that requires ongoing surveillance.

In conclusion, JN.1 is a new COVID variant that has spiked wastewater levels of the virus in some countries. While there is still much to learn about its characteristics and impact, COVID vaccines are effective against it. It is advisable to take precautions such as wearing masks and completing the full course of treatment for antiviral medications. Stay informed, practice good hygiene, and follow the guidance of health authorities to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.