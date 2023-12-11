The New Era: Restoring Rights in J&K

In a landmark move, the Indian government has taken steps to restore the rights of those who have been deprived in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years. The new bills on reservation and reorganization aim to bring about positive change and strengthen the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that these bills will create opportunities for those who have been marginalized for far too long. The discussion revolved around the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These bills, which had already been passed by the Lok Sabha, were later approved by the Rajya Sabha, despite the opposition’s walkout.

Shah, while addressing the upper house, reassured the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new and developed era is taking shape in Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of moving away from violence and promoting education and growth instead. The vision is to build a “New Kashmir” that is free from terrorism and stands on par with other states in terms of development.

In his address, Shah also shed light on the historical context of the region, criticizing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the delayed accession of J&K to India. He highlighted the impact of untimely ceasefires and the repercussions they had on the region.

Furthermore, Shah showcased the government’s commitment to justice and inclusivity. The bills aim to increase representation in both Jammu and Kashmir, while also addressing the rights of various communities. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill focuses on reservation in government posts and professional institutions, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 deals with the reorganization of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

FAQs:

Q: What are the key provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill?

A: The bill provides for reservation in government posts and admission to professional institutions for certain reserved categories. It also introduces reservation for economically weaker sections and makes changes to the nomenclature of “weak and underprivileged classes (social castes)”.

Q: How does the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act impact the region?

A: The act reorganizes the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It increases the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, providing representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, and Scheduled Tribes.

Q: What is the significance of the reserved seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly?

A: The bill proposes to increase the reserved seats in the Jammu region from 37 to 43, and in Kashmir from 46 to 47. Additionally, 24 seats will be reserved for the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir region.

In conclusion, the new bills in Jammu and Kashmir are steps towards building a progressive and inclusive society. With a focus on reservation and reorganization, the government aims to restore the rights of the marginalized and create a brighter future for the region.

