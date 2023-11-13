Indian Army Readies for Festival Season on the LoC in J&K

Indian Army personnel stationed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir are ensuring the safety and security of the region as the festival of Diwali approaches. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the country. In honor of this festive occasion, the army personnel are on high alert, diligently patrolling their last post on the LoC.

During this time of year, the army is well aware of the increased likelihood of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts from across the border. As a result, they have intensified their surveillance efforts to protect the residents of Poonch. These patrols are aimed at maintaining the peace and tranquility of the region.

To ensure the safety of the troops, the Indian Army has implemented stringent security measures. These include regular briefings, night patrolling, and the use of advanced technologies for surveillance purposes. The army remains constantly vigilant, ready to respond swiftly to any potential threats.

In addition to their security duties, the army personnel also play a vital role in connecting with the local community. They engage in various outreach programs and organize events to foster a sense of unity and strengthen ties between the army and the people of Poonch. Such initiatives help create a harmonious environment and promote a spirit of festivity during the Diwali season.

FAQ

What is the Line of Control (LoC)?

The Line of Control (LoC) is a military control line that separates the Indian-administered territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani-administered territory of Azad Kashmir. It was established following the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and serves as the de facto border between the two countries.

What is Diwali?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is an important Hindu festival celebrated in India and across the world. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is marked by the lighting of oil lamps (diyas), firecrackers, exchange of gifts, and the preparation of festive meals.

