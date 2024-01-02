Jail Time Looms for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai as Trial Begins

Hong Kong’s media landscape is witnessing a historic trial as prominent media tycoon Jimmy Lai, known for his critical stance against the Chinese government, pleads not guilty to charges under the territory’s national security law. The trial, which has attracted international attention, could result in a potential life sentence for Lai.

Lai, 76, has been incarcerated since December 2020 and faces two charges: “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” under the China-imposed security law and “conspiracy to publish seditious publications” under a colonial-era sedition law. These charges stem from Lai’s involvement in the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper and his participation in a vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The trial, initially delayed by a year due to objections raised by the Hong Kong government regarding Lai’s choice of lawyer, finally commenced in December. Taking place without a jury, the proceedings are overseen by three judges specially selected for national security cases.

As each of the charges was read out, Lai defiantly responded with a simple declaration of “not guilty” in English. Sitting in the defendant’s dock, he donned a white shirt, a navy blue jacket, and headphones to aid his hearing.

The case also implicates three Apple Daily companies, six former executives of the newspaper, and two activists affiliated with the advocacy group Stand With Hong Kong Fight For Freedom (SWHK), who face charges related to the publication of seditious materials and alleged foreign lobbying efforts.

The introduction of the national security law by Beijing in June 2020 aimed to restore stability to the region following mass protests in the preceding year. Critics argue that the law has severely undermined Hong Kong’s cherished freedoms, leading to an exodus of pro-democracy figures from the city.

International observers, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have expressed concerns about the fairness of Lai’s trial and have called for his immediate release. Lai, who holds UK citizenship in addition to his Hong Kong roots, has garnered support from numerous activists and politicians worldwide.

In court, lead prosecutor Anthony Chau portrayed Lai as a “radical political figure” who conspired with others to incite opposition to the Hong Kong government and to collude with foreign elements in a bid to undermine national security. According to Chau, Lai used his media empire as a vehicle to advance his political agenda and orchestrated a conspiracy alongside groups advocating for democracy and freedom, including SWHK.

Citing 161 publications by Apple Daily as evidence, the prosecution argued that Lai’s media outlet disseminated seditious publications aimed at influencing susceptible individuals. Additionally, Lai stands accused of providing financial support and instructions to SWHK to lobby foreign countries, such as the US, UK, Australia, Japan, and Portugal, to impose sanctions.

With the trial expected to span 80 days, continuing until March of next year, it represents a significant moment in the ongoing struggle between Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and the Chinese government’s tightening grip on the territory.

