Jim Ratcliffe Acquires a Stake in Manchester United and Assumes Control of Club Operations

In a significant development for one of the most storied clubs in English football, Jim Ratcliffe, the prominent British billionaire and owner of INEOS, has recently acquired a minority stake in Manchester United. The renowned Premier League club, which has garnered a total of 20 league championships, confirmed this exciting news on Sunday.

Under this deal, Ratcliffe has procured a stake of “up to 25%” in Manchester United and has pledged a remarkable investment of $300 million to enhance the infrastructure of their renowned home ground, Old Trafford. Additionally, Ratcliffe will now assume responsibility for overseeing the club’s soccer operations, marking a considerable change in the club’s structure.

Originally from Failsworth, Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe had initially approached the American owners, the Glazers, with an offer to purchase their majority share of approximately 69%. However, the agreement reached between Ratcliffe and Manchester United’s board has resulted in Ratcliffe gaining a significant foothold in the club while also being entrusted with the management of its football operations.

Expressing his elation at fulfilling this long-standing dream, Ratcliffe commented, “As a local boy and an ardent supporter of the club, I am delighted to have reached an agreement with the Manchester United Board that entrusts us with the responsibility of managing the club’s football operations.” His passion for the team combined with his expertise in the global sports industry through INEOS Sport will undoubtedly contribute to further progress at Manchester United. The injection of funds from Ratcliffe’s investment will spur future developments and improvements at Old Trafford, benefitting both the team as well as its devoted fans.

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, the United executive co-chairmen and directors, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as substantial financial commitment to the club.” This partnership will grant Manchester United access to a diverse range of accomplished professionals from INEOS Sport, who possess significant expertise in building and leading successful teams, both in and outside of football.

The Glazers, who are also owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revealed plans in November last year to explore new investment opportunities for Manchester United. Engaging the services of US merchant bank Raine to oversee the process, including the potential of a comprehensive sale, the Glazers demonstrated their commitment to securing a bright future for the club.

With Ratcliffe’s high-profile involvement and INEOS’s extensive experience and resources, Manchester United is poised to embrace new opportunities and strengthen its position as one of the most iconic clubs in world football.

