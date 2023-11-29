The Rebirth of Jezebel: Reviving a Pioneering Feminist Website

Jezebel, the iconic feminist website, is set to make a comeback less than a month after its untimely closure. Paste Magazine, a prominent outlet for music and culture, announced its acquisition of Jezebel on Tuesday, with plans to relaunch the site as early as Wednesday. This revival comes as a beacon of hope for fans and supporters of feminist journalism.

The decision to resurrect Jezebel stems from the belief that the absence of such a vital platform would be inconceivable. “The idea of there not being a Jezebel right now just didn’t seem to make sense,” stated Josh Jackson, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Paste Magazine.

Since its inception in 2007 as part of the Gawker network, Jezebel has been at the forefront of championing feminist issues through its bold and unapologetic internet writing. It played a crucial role in setting the stage for a new wave of like-minded outlets that came afterward. In 2019, Jezebel found itself under new ownership when the private equity firm Great Hill Partners acquired it as part of what is now known as G/O Media.

However, the unexpected closure of Jezebel on November 9 sent shockwaves through the media landscape. Jim Spanfeller, G/O Media’s CEO, cited “economic headwinds” as the reason behind the shutdown and revealed that 23 employees would be laid off. He acknowledged a misalignment between Jezebel and the business model and audiences of the broader network in his memo to the staff.

The revival of Jezebel signifies a new chapter for the website as it prepares to reclaim its influential place in feminist journalism. With Paste Magazine at the helm, fans can expect a seamless transition into this revitalized phase. The return of Jezebel sparks hope and anticipation within the feminist community and beyond, as it reunites readers with the insightful and thought-provoking content for which it has become renowned.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jezebel?

Jezebel is a pioneering feminist website that first launched in 2007. It gained recognition for its fearless and cutting-edge internet writing, addressing feminist issues and promoting important conversations.

2. Why was Jezebel shuttered?

Jezebel was shuttered due to the economic challenges faced by its parent company, G/O Media. The decision to close the website was influenced by a misalignment between Jezebel and the broader network’s business model and target audience.

3. Who acquired Jezebel?

Paste Magazine, a prominent music and culture outlet, acquired Jezebel. The magazine’s co-founder, Josh Jackson, expressed his belief in the importance of keeping Jezebel alive and decided to relaunch the website under Paste’s ownership.

4. When will Jezebel relaunch?

Jezebel is set to relaunch soon after its acquisition. While an exact date has not been announced, Paste Magazine aims to start publishing on the site immediately.

5. What can we expect from the revived Jezebel?

Fans and supporters can look forward to the return of Jezebel’s fearless and thought-provoking content. With Paste Magazine’s guidance, Jezebel aims to reclaim its influential position in feminist journalism and continue fostering important discussions on a wide range of topics.

Sources:

1. [Paste Magazine](https://www.pastemagazine.com)

2. [The New York Times](https://www.nytimes.com)