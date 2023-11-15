Jews Rally Against The New York Times’ Coverage of Gaza Hospital Explosion: Protecting Truth amidst False Reporting

BOSTON – Jewish activists and supporters of Israel voiced their frustrations with The New York Times’ handling of the Gaza hospital explosion, emphasizing the adverse consequences of false reporting and the need for responsible journalism.

During a rally in Boston Commons, Yotan expressed concern about the spread of fake news. He asserted, “The point is probably to have the news travel all the way across the world before the correction can be seen.” The Times initially ran a headline, attributed to Hamas officials, stating that an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion and resulted in hundreds of casualties. However, Israel promptly denied involvement and presented evidence pointing to a second terrorist group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as responsible for the blast. U.S. intelligence findings also supported Israel’s denial of their role in the incident.

Limor, another rally participant, echoed the frustration, stating, “I feel appalled that we need to actually defend ourselves when we didn’t do anything.” The mistruths perpetuated by the initial coverage had significant implications, as President Biden’s scheduled meeting with leaders from Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority was canceled following the unrest caused by the reports.

Rabbi Marcia Plumb appreciated the Times’ editors’ note acknowledging their lack of verification but stressed that the damage had already been done. She highlighted the impact on President Biden’s visit, emphasizing that the false reporting was “incredibly surprising and irresponsible.” Several other news organizations also reported the information from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, causing protests and unrest in various cities across the Middle East.

The repercussions of the initial coverage were not limited to the political arena. Lia, an Israeli living in Boston, expressed concern about Jews’ safety, stating, “It’s anywhere from adults to kids in schools who later take this false information and use it to attack innocent Israelis just because they read some fake article. People are being harassed and abused because of it.” Tamar, another participant, observed a growing hostility towards Jews and an increased sense of fear within the community.

Recognizing their responsibility, The New York Times admitted that they had “relied too heavily on claims by Hamas” and issued an editors’ note, acknowledging their lack of care in the initial presentation of the explosion. However, some activists, like Jake Donnely, the activism manager for the Israeli American Council of New England, felt that the editors’ note should have been highlighted as prominently as the original article to regain the trust of the readership.

Amidst the false reporting, the Boston Jewish community rallied together to demand the release of 222 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Over 1,400 Israelis, including babies, were killed during the surprise attack, and signs of torture have been reported. The rally attendees emphasized the importance of protecting truth and combating the harmful consequences of misinformation.

As Jews and Israel supporters continue to push for responsible journalism and accurate reporting, they hope to prevent the dissemination of false information that can incite violence and endanger innocent lives.

