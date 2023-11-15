Antisemitism Surges Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict: Impact on Jewish Communities worldwide

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, the world has witnessed a disturbing increase in antisemitic acts reported across Europe and the United States. Acts of violence, vandalism, and intimidation directed towards Jews and Jewish-owned establishments have struck fear into the lives of many individuals. Jewish communities around the world are grappling with heightened concerns for their safety and the security of their institutions.

Antisemitism, defined as a negative perception or hatred towards Jews, encompasses a range of discriminatory actions and beliefs. It can target Jewish individuals, as well as their property, institutions, and religious facilities. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an intergovernmental organization dedicated to Holocaust education and remembrance, has expanded the definition to include holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel.

The impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict has been particularly pronounced in France, home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside of Israel and the United States. France’s history is marred by instances of antisemitism, from the infamous Dreyfus Affair to the collaboration with Nazis during World War II. In the wake of the recent conflict, Jewish-owned businesses, restaurants, and synagogues have reported a significant decline in business. The Jewish community in France is understandably fearful, with many individuals afraid to leave their homes.

Reports of verbal abuse, knife-wielding individuals near Jewish schools and synagogues, and even a drone equipped with a camera hovering over a Jewish cultural center have emerged since the conflict’s outbreak. Online watchdog forces have received thousands of reports of antisemitic speech. For instance, Patrick Chlewicki, president of Synagogue de la Place des Vosges in Paris, noted a sharp decrease in attendance for the Sunday classes the synagogue offers for children.

The economic impact is also apparent, as sales at Jewish-owned establishments have plummeted. Edward Touret, owner of the Florence Kahn Bakery and Delicatessen in Paris, has seen a decline of 15% to 20% in sales. The genuine fear among the Jewish community has led to cancellations and decreased foot traffic in the Jewish quarters.

The impact of rising antisemitism extends beyond France. Germany reported a 240% increase in antisemitic acts in the week following the conflict’s commencement, compared to the same period the previous year. In the United States, the Anti-Defamation League documented 312 antisemitic acts during the conflict, with a significant portion directly linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Overall, the United States has seen a staggering 388% increase in acts of harassment, vandalism, and assault compared to the previous year.

The international Jewish community faces a global crisis that demands urgent attention. Prominent Jewish advocacy groups stress the need for broader community leaders and organizations to stand united against antisemitism, clearly conveying that such hatred will not be tolerated. Addressing antisemitism requires collective action and unwavering commitment.

