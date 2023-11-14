A Disturbing Incident: Gunfire Strikes Jewish Schools in Montreal

Montreal police have launched an investigation into a distressing incident where two Jewish schools were subjected to gunfire. The buildings were found with bullet holes on Thursday morning, but fortunately, no injuries were reported since the schools were unoccupied at the time. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his shock and firmly condemned such acts of violence, emphasizing that hatred has no place in Montreal, Quebec, or Canada.

Unfortunately, this incident is just one of several recent events targeting the Jewish community in Montreal. Days prior, a group of Jewish students from Concordia University faced verbal and physical abuse from an angry crowd. These students were peacefully raising awareness about the hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza when they were accosted with hate-filled language and physical aggression.

In response to these alarming incidents, Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA, emphasized the need to prevent hate speech from escalating into violent actions. He stated that when debate turns into violence, there must be consequences for those involved. Quebec Premier François Legault joined Trudeau in condemning the shootings and related violent events at Concordia University, emphasizing that hate and violence have no place in Quebec.

These incidents are believed to be part of a larger wave of violence connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Montreal has witnessed attempted firebomb attacks on significant locations, adding to the growing concern. However, despite the tense atmosphere, minimal damage occurred, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It is crucial to address the rise in antisemitic incidents across North America, coinciding with the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs has been documenting these disturbing trends. While the police continue their investigation, it is essential for society to engage in calm dialogue and foster understanding amidst these challenging times.

