Jewish Pilgrims Continue to Journey to Historic Ukrainian City Despite Ongoing Conflict with Russia

In the midst of an ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of Jewish pilgrims are flocking to the city of Uman, Ukraine for the annual celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Despite the war raging just 300 kilometers away, these pilgrims believe in the spiritual power of their revered Rabbi and the strength of their people’s history.

The pilgrimage centers around the grave of Rabbi Nachman, the founder of the Breslav branch of Hasidism, who passed away in Uman in 1810. The pilgrims believe that by celebrating the eve of the new year near Nachman’s grave, they will be blessed with a prosperous year ahead.

This year, approximately 32,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims made the journey to Uman, including David Meinhart, who traveled all the way from Jerusalem. Meinhart, like many others, is unphased by the war, as he believes in the support and guidance of his Rabbi. The resilience of the Jewish people throughout history is ingrained in their consciousness, making them unwavering in the face of danger and persecution.

The pilgrimage to Uman not only holds religious significance, but it also has a transformative effect on the lives of those who make the journey. Pilgrims return to Rabbi Nachman’s grave time and time again because they believe that positive change occurs in their lives as a result of the pilgrimage.

The impact of the pilgrimage on the city of Uman is profound. The normally quiet and economically struggling city of 80,000 residents comes alive as the streets are filled with Hasidic pilgrims. Tents pop up next to apartment buildings and garages to accommodate those who cannot afford the expensive accommodations. Cafeterias and fast food joints cater to the dietary needs of the pilgrims, offering kosher food and drink. Israeli authorities and charities also provide refreshments free of charge.

The pilgrims stand out with their distinctive attire, wearing white or black robes, long beards, and skullcaps or fur hats. Their presence brings a sense of jubilation to the city, as they joyfully chant, converse, and pray in Hebrew and Yiddish.

While most of the local residents welcome the influx of cash that the pilgrims bring to the struggling Ukrainian economy, there are some challenges. Security measures have been tightened due to the pilgrimage, and there are concerns about corruption and the handling of payments from the pilgrims. However, many locals have developed friendships with the pilgrims over the years and recognize the devotion and faith they possess.

Uman, a city with a history marred by anti-Semitism and pogroms, holds a special place in the hearts of Jewish people worldwide. Despite the turbulent past, the teachings of Rabbi Nachman have spread across different ethnic backgrounds, welcoming Jews of Middle Eastern and Ethiopian origin to join the pilgrimage.

The journey to Uman serves as an act of defiance against the ongoing conflict, a testament to the strength of faith and the determination to uphold traditions even in the face of adversity. As the pilgrims gather at Rabbi Nachman’s grave, they embody the resilience and spirit of the Jewish people, continuing a centuries-old tradition that remains unbroken.

FAQ

What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, and it is celebrated as a time of introspection and repentance. It marks the beginning of the High Holy Days, a period of reflection and spiritual renewal in the Jewish calendar.

Who was Rabbi Nachman?

Rabbi Nachman was the founder of the Breslav branch of Hasidism. He passed away in Uman, Ukraine in 1810. His teachings and spiritual guidance have had a profound impact on his followers, who continue to honor his memory and seek blessings at his grave.

What is Hasidism?

Hasidism is a branch of Orthodox Judaism that emphasizes spirituality, mysticism, and joy in religious observance. It originated in Eastern Europe in the 18th century and has since spread to different Jewish communities around the world.

